Blue Ridge Marathon is back April 12 Gene Marrano March 24, 2025 1 min read Photo: Blue Ridge Marathon Its too late to be guaranteed a t-shirt – but not too late to sign up for the Blue Ridge marathon, the Half or the 10K race that takes place on April 12th. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Continue Reading Previous: Virginia Tech professor says marginalized students need protection should the US Education Department be eliminatedNext: Tulips and more at the Virginia Flower Fest Related Stories 1 min read Tulips and more at the Virginia Flower Fest Denise Membreno March 24, 2025 1 min read Virginia Tech professor says marginalized students need protection should the US Education Department be eliminated Clark Palmer March 24, 2025 1 min read Local playwright describes his latest work as “a family, a funeral and a lifetime of junk to sort through.” Denise Membreno March 24, 2025