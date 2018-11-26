Blame the squirrel for knocking out downtown Roanoke power today

A single wayward squirrel took out the power this morning to portions of downtown Roanoke. Affected buildings included — but were hardly limited to –Roanoke’s municipal building, the main library and the Wells Fargo tower. Appalachian Power reports the squirrel caused the outage at the 7th Street substation, leaving close to 600 customers without power until service could be restored. While the outage was merely an inconvenience for many people downtown, it was a little more serious who found themselves stuck on elevators. Rescue workers were called in to help get them out. There are no injuries reported.