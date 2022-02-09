Black History Month celebration is For the Love of Hip-Hop

We first told you last week about a Black History Month celebration of all things Hip Hop, just before a screening of the movie “Beat Street” at the Grandin Theatre. Related events get into full swing this week, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:
Below are the dates, times and locations of the For the Love of Hip Hop programs:
- Beat Street Movie Screening: February 1 @ 7:30pm / Grandin Theatre
- DJ Session with VTDITC: February 11 @ 3:30pm / Gainsboro Branch Library
- Something From Nothing: Art of Rap: February 15 @ 7:30pm / Grandin Theatre
- Soul Sessions: For The Love of Hip Hop: February 22 @ 7:30pm / Grandin Theatre
- Breakdancing Session with Eric Luu: February 26 @ 10:00am / TBA
- Graffiti Session with Tom Mule: February 26 @ 1:00pm / CoLab 2nd Level Parking Lot
- DJ Session with VTDITC: March 7 @ 3:30pm / Melrose Branch Library
- Recording Studio: Available by Registration / Melrose Branch & Raleigh Court Branch Libraries
- For The Love of Hip Hop Concert ft. Tall Black Guy & Ozay Moore: March 30 / Grandin Theatre