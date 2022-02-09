Black History Month celebration is For the Love of Hip-Hop

Published February 9, 2022 | By Gene Marrano

We first told you last week about a Black History Month celebration of all things Hip Hop, just before a screening of the movie “Beat Street” at the Grandin Theatre. Related events get into full swing this week, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Below are the dates, times and locations of the For the Love of Hip Hop programs:
  • Beat Street Movie Screening: February 1 @ 7:30pm / Grandin Theatre
  • DJ Session with VTDITC: February 11 @ 3:30pm / Gainsboro Branch Library
  • Something From Nothing: Art of Rap: February 15 @ 7:30pm / Grandin Theatre
  • Soul Sessions: For The Love of Hip Hop: February 22 @ 7:30pm / Grandin Theatre
  • Breakdancing Session with Eric Luu:  February 26 @ 10:00am / TBA
  • Graffiti Session with Tom Mule: February 26 @ 1:00pm / CoLab 2nd Level Parking Lot
  • DJ Session with VTDITC: March 7 @ 3:30pm / Melrose Branch Library
  • Recording Studio: Available by Registration / Melrose Branch & Raleigh Court Branch Libraries
  • For The Love of Hip Hop Concert ft. Tall Black Guy & Ozay Moore: March 30 / Grandin Theatre

