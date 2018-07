Black Dog Salvage’s remodeled Stone House open for rentals

The remodeled “Stone House” at Black Dog Salvage is now available for rental as a guest house and for private events. The Stone House was built in 1911 using surplus materials from the old downtown post office.Its remodeling became the subject for segments on the Salvage Dawgs TV show that airs on the DIY network. Nightly rates start at 400 dollars for the 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Stone House on 13th Street Southwest near the Memorial Avenue Bridge. Mike Whiteside is a Black Dog Salvage co-owner:

