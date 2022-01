Bill would look at cost of repairs at Catawba Hospital

| By

A half-hour drive from Roanoke lies a 650-acre campus dedicated to treating adults with serious mental illnesses. A local delegate has introduced legislation to look into fixing up Catawba Hospital. In conjunction with digital newspaper, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:

Click here to see more stories from The Roanoke Rambler