Longer Listen: much more about the “Maternal Health Collaborative”

Huddle Up Moms, a non-profit organization focused on empowering and educating mothers, is taking the first steps to launch a “maternal health collaborative” across the Roanoke Valley. Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato, executive director of Huddle Up Moms, and Mandolin Restivo spoke with WFIR’s Gene Marrano yesterday about the Collaborative; here is a “Longer Listen.”