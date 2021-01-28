Big news for Henry County: Beverage can maker to build production facility

| By

NEWS RELEASE: Community leaders reacted with excitement today at the announcement by Governor Ralph Northam that Crown Holdings, Inc., an industry leader in metal packaging technology, will construct a facility in the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre (CCBC) in Henry County.

The company will invest $145 million to establish a manufacturing operation at CCBC and create 126 new jobs. This capital investment will be the largest initial investment ever in Henry County.

The 355,000-square-foot aluminum beverage can production facility will be built on Lot 4 at CCBC. The company will use the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training (CCAT) facility at CCBC for the initial hiring and training phase as its new facility is constructed.