Big grant allows Boys & Girls Clubs to expand programs

The 21st CCLC grant is a three-year grant with annual continuation awards. The grant period for the first-year award is July 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022. With these funds, BGCSWVA will open new after-school and summer camp programs on-site at the following locations: Andrew Lewis Middle School, East Salem Elementary School, G.W. Carver Elementary School, Burlington Elementary School, and Vinton Baptist Church serving Herman L. Horn Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary.

Rebekah Meadows, BGCSWVA’s Director of Programs said, “School shutdowns during COVID necessitated strong partnerships with our local school districts like Roanoke County to get kids back to school and parents back to work. We are proud to continue our partnership with Roanoke County, and form a new collaboration with Salem City Schools, to provide accessible after-school and summer care for more kids in our region.”

In a recent email, Dr. Kenneth Nicely, Superintendent of Roanoke County Schools, stated “We are very grateful to Boys & Girls Clubs for finding a solution to meet the after-school needs of students and families served by these three elementary schools. These new programs will make a real difference in the lives of these students and families and support their academic and social-emotional learning.”

Dr. Curtis Hicks, Assistant Superintendent of Salem City Schools said, “The Salem City School Division is excited to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia to create an active after-school learning environment for more of our students. This free program will support academic, physical, social, and emotional growth and development for students and support families by providing after-school care and meals. We have no doubt that this program will help our school division ensure higher levels of growth and achievement for our students while providing a service to our community.”

New programs are scheduled to begin the week of October 4th. Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA is currently hiring for over 64 full and part-time positions, including hiring current school teachers at each school to work as tutors. Additional needs include part-time and full-time youth development staff at each location.