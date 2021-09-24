Arrest made in Henry County hit and run

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Troopers have arrested a Martinsville man in connection with the hit-and-run of a Henry County boy on Thursday (Sept. 23, 2021) on Route 57 in Henry County. After extensive investigation and conducting multiple interviews, state police have identified David Paul Walker, 57, of Martinsville, Va., as the driver of the white Toyota pickup truck that struck the child and then fled the scene. At this stage of the investigation, Walker has been charged with one felony count of hit-and-run. Walker is being held without bond at the Henry County Jail.

The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. in the 8000 block of Route 57. A Henry County Public Schools bus was stopped in the northbound travel lane to let an 9-year-old student exit the bus. As the child was crossing Route 57, he was struck by a westbound white Toyota pickup truck. The Toyota immediately fled the scene after the crash. The school bus had its flashing lights and stop arm activated at the time of the crash.