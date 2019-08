Big downtown Roanoke backups on I-581

There are some major northbound backups this morning on Interstate 581 in downtown Roanoke. VDOT reports an accident near the Berglund Center has two northbound lanes blocked. A VDOT traffic cam shows the backups extended up to and beyond Elm Avenue.

From VDOT: On I-581 at mile marker 0.8 in the City of Roanoke, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle accident. The North left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed.