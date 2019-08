Beto O’Rourke makes stop in Roanoke County this afternoon

| By

During a stop at Wine Gourmet in Roanoke County on his way to Virginia Tech this afternoon presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke called on fellow Democrats to deliver the majorities he said can help change gun laws. O’Rourke is holding a Town Hall-style campaign stop at Virginia Tech.

