Berglund Center takes it outside with “Dilly Dilly” concert

Country music stars Josh Turner, RaeLynn, and Jordan Davis will be at Elmwood Park this Saturday to kick off a new event. The Berglund Center will host its first-ever “Bud Light Dilly Dilly” concert. The center decided to host an outside summer event to provide something different. WFIR Intern Reporter Brandon Wells has the story:

