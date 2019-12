Ben Cline is now in the middle of House impeachment inquiry

The House Judiciary Committee began its role today in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, and 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline is right in the middle of it as a committee member. Just over an hour before the hearings began, Cline joined us live on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News for a wide-ranging discussion on what has led up to the hearings, what may happen during them, and what what may follow in the full House of Representatives. Here is the full conversation:

12-04 Ben Cline Live-WEB