Bedford prepares to run and march on big holiday season weekend

| By

A lot of people in Bedford are preparing for a big Saturday, one that brings in hundreds of people on a busy holiday shopping weekend. It starts with the Peaks of Otter Christmas Classic 5K Run — now in its 40th year — and it continues later Saturday morning with the annual Bedford Christmas Parade.WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

12-03 Bedford Christmas Wrap-WEB

CLICK HERE for full event information.