Home
Program Schedule
News Express Podcast
Live Sports
Ask The Expert
Weather & Closings
Traffic
Virginia Technology Today
More/Contact WFIR
Morning News
Meet the News Team
Greg Roberts Live
Contact WFIR
Contest Rules
Frequently Asked Questions
Retire With Integrity
Job Openings
Advertise
WFIR History Part1: The Mic is On(1924 – 1931)
WFIR History Part2: The Golden Years(1931 – 1945)
WFIR History Part3: War & Peace (1945 – 1969)
WFIR History Part4: First in Roanoke (1969 – 1989)
WFIR History Part5: Depend on it! (1989 – Present)
WFIR-AM FCC Public File
hoos
«
Sen. Tim Kaine says interstate improvements are on the way
Bedford police investigating incident at Walmart
Published
December 12, 2022
|
By
Gene Marrano
(from Twitter/Facebook) Police presence on scene at Walmart in Bedford. Please avoid the area as officers continue to investigate. We will give updates as more information becomes available.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook
WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.