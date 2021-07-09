Bedford man charged with possessing and seeking child porn

NEWS RELEASE: The following subject was arrested on July 8, 2021, in connection with an ongoing Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children investigation: Carl Lee Thompson, 53 years of age, of Bedford, VA, was arrested by investigators assigned to the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force. Participating task force agencies included the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s, and the Town of Vinton Police Department. Thompson is currently being held without bond on the following charges:

(10) counts of 18.2-374.1.1 – Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force at 434-534-9521.