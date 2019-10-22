Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown endorses candidate to succeed him

| By

From Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown: I am, at this time, officially endorsing Captain Mike Miller for Sheriff of Bedford County. Prior to the June Republican Primary, in which there were three candidates vying for the GOP endorsement, I took a position shared by loyal members of the Republican Party of remaining neutral during this event. The Primary was open to all registered voters and the voters “spoke”; they elected Captain Mike Miller as their candidate for Sheriff.

Captain Miller is 35+ year veteran of the sheriff’s office and has served with distinction in Personnel/Administrative/Budget, and is currently the Captain of Operations which encompasses Investigations, Vice/Narcotics, Tactical/SWAT Team and Patrol Operations. Mike has initiated and directed numerous community outreach programs and was instrumental in organizing and providing Anti-Active Shooter Programs to religious, fraternal, educational and industrial entities.

He directed the investigation in Bedford County of 40 year old “cold case” of the Lyons sisters who were abducted out of Maryland and murdered in Bedford County. As a result of this investigation the subject was arrested and convicted of the murders in Bedford County Circuit Court. In addition to this case he directed the investigation in the abduction and murder of Raymond Wood from Lynchburg in Bedford County. As a result of this investigation five MS-13 members were arrested with two having been found guilty and the remaining subjects awaiting trial.

He is currently enrolled in Duke University’s Divinity School and has completed advanced training courses sponsored by the FBI, DEA, AFT, National Sheriffs’ Association, and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. Mike continually expands his horizons in his chosen profession…law enforcement!

I ask you to vote for Captain Mike Miller on November 5, 2019.