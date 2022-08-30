Bedford County pursuit ends without incident

(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as Steven Harold Behnke, 53 years of age from Lynchburg. Behnke was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. Behnke is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Amherst Facility without bond. I would like to also thank the Virginia State Police, Bedford County Dispatch, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Town of Bedford Police Department for their assistance in this incident.