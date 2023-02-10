Beagles rescued from Va breeding facility in weekend Puppy Bowl

| By

Two Virginia beagles will get national exposure this weekend as part of a annual Super Bowl day television program. The “Puppy Bowl” has aired on the big day every year since 2005. It features young dogs rescued from shelters at play inside a model stadium, complete with commentary. This year, two of them come from the Envigo facility west of Richmond that closed for violating multiple animal welfare laws. The Puppy Bowl aims to raise awareness about adopting pets from shelters — and rescuing abandoned animals. It airs this Sunday on Animal Planet at 2 pm. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

Click here for more on Allison and Briscoe.

Click here for the Puppy Bowl website.