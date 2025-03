The 12th annual Backpack Run is happening this Saturday at Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports it is moving your body for a good cause.

Lace up those sneakers for an early spring jaunt around Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park. It is time for the 12 annual Backpack Run benefiting the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

Backpack Run Registration

Discount Code: RunAbout25