Baby bear abandoned by mom is rescued

NEWS RELEASE: On April 16th, 2021 the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke received the state of Virginia’s FIRST baby American black bear of 2021! This baby bear was found in Floyd County, VA eating goat feed. After watching the baby from a distance for hours the mother never returned. This little guy weighs only 2.8 lbs and with cooler nighttime temps the Department of Wildlife Resources had no choice but to bring the baby to the center so it wouldn’t freeze. It will be transferred to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro tomorrow. It is VERY abnormal for a bear cub of this size to even be out of the den this early.