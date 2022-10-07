Average car sold in Roanoke Valley goes for 10% above MSRP

New cars and trucks continue to sell above sticker price in the Roanoke Valley, and some in particular top a 20% premium on MSRP. iSeeCars tracks prices nationwide and by region, and it finds the average sales price here is almost $3,500 over sticker price — 10% more. Topping the local list are Ford Bronco at 24% and Jeep Wrangler, 22%. It’s the result of the ongoing microchip supply chain issues that hamper production and limit inventory. Dealers raise prices to offset lower sales, and buyers remain willing to pay them. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Click here for the full iSeeCars national study.