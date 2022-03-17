As vehicle prices rise, more of us are keeping them past 200,000 miles

Prices for new and used cars have risen substantially for all types and all sizes, and that is leading more people to hold on the vehicles they now own. iSeecars.com tracks car sale prices here and across the country, and Executive Analyst Karl Brauer says when the new vehicle shortage first arose, some — like economy, hybrid and EV’s — did not rise in price as quickly as many others, but not any more . He says as a result, more vehicles are passing the 200,000-mile mark. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

From iSeeCars.com:

Longest-Lasting Cars to Reach 200,000 Miles in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Rank Vehicle % of Cars Over 200k Miles 1 Honda Pilot 5.21% 2 Honda Odyssey 5.12% 3 Toyota 4Runner 4.87% 4 Honda Accord 4.67% 5 Toyota Tacoma 4.56%

CLICK HERE for the iSeeCars national report.