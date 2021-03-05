As Va starts administering J&J vaccines, some raise moral concerns

Virginia is starting to administer the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine – including 8,000 people receiving doses this weekend at the Berglund Center. But some pro-life activists and faith leaders are expressing moral concerns; the Johnson and Johnson vaccine differs from Moderna and Pfizer in how it was created, in part using cell lines derived from an aborted fetus. The vaccine itself has no such material, but the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops urges Catholics to get one of the other vaccines if they have that option. At the same time, the conference stops short of urging anyone to refuse the vaccine when the opportunity arises to get one. Locally, pro-life activist Al Bedrosian shares similar concerns, saying the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are tainted by their connection to abortion. Health officials say in Virginia, you may decline a vaccine for any reason, and you will be kept on the list for future appointments. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story: