March is “National Problem Gambling Awareness Month”

| By

March is “National Problem Gambling Awareness Month” and the Virginia Lottery is once again – as it does every year – urging people to “Play Responsibly.” More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Helpline number is 888-532-3500

See link below to online materials:

https://www.valottery.com/playingmatters/playresponsibly