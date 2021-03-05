Christiansburg businesswoman looks to replace outgoing GOP delegate

Christiansburg restaurant owner Marie March, announced yesterday that she intends to run for the Republican nomination to replace outgoing GOP Delegate Nick Rush in the 7th House District. March made the announcement, while holding a copy of “Cat in the Hat” referencing recent controversy surrounding several Dr. Seuss books.

March, who was criticized by NRV Democratic delegate Chris Hurst after attending a rally by former President Donald Trump which preceded the Capitol riot on January 6th, says she will campaign on several issues, including addressing regulations that she says have hurt small businesses over the years. March says she left D.C. before violence broke out at the Capitol.