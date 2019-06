Sheriff Brown looks back on 24 years, including the “Shaq”

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown is nearing the end of 24 years in office. He retires from this position at the end of the year, and today, Brown looked back on some of the accomplishments he feels most proud of in a wide-ranging live conversation on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Topics included gangs, drugs and most important to Sheriff Brown, internet crimes against children — including NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s role as a sworn Bedford County deputy. Here is the full conversation:

06-10 Sheriff Brown Live-WEB