Tech reveals more details on its Innovation Campus in NoVa

| By

Virginia Tech released more details about its planned “Innovation Campus” in Alexandria this morning, saying it will be part of a new mixed-used development in the National Landing area. The new remote 15-acre campus will focus on research and will develop talent for the Amazon “HQ-2” headquarters being built nearby and for other high-tech firms. Tech president Timothy Sands says students in Blacksburg are also in the mix.

6-10 Innovation Campus#1-WEB

(from VT news release) “I’m very excited to know that this site will position the Innovation Campus to attract a world-class faculty to prepare students for thinking big ideas and solving problems,” said Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA). “Virginia Tech knows how to build community and support innovation and economic growth. I’m confident that this campus will help meet the demands of our digital age.”

The first class of Innovation Campus master’s degree students will enroll in the fall of 2020 in existing space adjacent to where its new academic buildings will eventually be built. When complete in about 10 years, the campus will enroll 750 master’s candidates and hundreds of doctoral students and postdoctoral fellows.