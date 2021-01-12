As Northam readies address, Virginians divide on state of commonwealth and US

Governor Northam delivers his annual “State of the Commonwealth” address tomorrow in Richmond. It comes as a recent poll finds Virginians almost evenly divided on their assessment of the state – and with many changing their feelings about the country’s direction. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Governor Northam will deliver his address, as always, from the House of Delegates chamber. Only this year, it will be almost empty as he does — no lawmakers present, no honored guests and no loud bursts of applause.