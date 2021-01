Icy conditions factor in multi-vehicle crash at Roanoke County, Montgomery County line

| By

From Roanoke County Police:On 01/12/2021 Officers from the Roanoke County Police Department responded to reports of a multiple vehicle crash at the Roanoke County and Montgomery County line. Upon officers arrival it was determined that the crash was caused by ice on the bridge and roads. At this time please avoid the location both east and west bound. VDOT has been contacted in reference to the ice