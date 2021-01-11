Local Health District urges patience on getting COVID vaccine

Dr Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said today the Department of Health is being “overwhelmed” with phone calls and e-mails from people wanting to know when then can get a COVID vaccine shot. Morrow asks those 75 and older in group “1-B” to stay home safely if they can for a extra few weeks – while more front line workers get the vaccine. In the meantime the VDH is recruiting additional partners outside of the region’s largest health care systems to administer the vaccine.

From VDH: Thank you for your inquiry about COVID-19 vaccine. As of Monday,

January 11, we are overwhelmed with inquiries, but are working as fast as possible to prepare for accepting registrations. If you do not qualify for a vaccine in Phase 1A or 1B, we cannot answer questions about the timeline or sign you up at this time. There is information on our website for those who qualify in Phase 1A or Phase 1B. Many essential employees who qualify will receive a vaccine through your place of employment. We are following CDC and VDH guidelines in rolling out vaccines to eligible

people. If you are age 75 or older, we ask your patience as we expect to provide more information later this week about registration. We know demand for vaccines is great.

We are working with local partners to help get shots to all who want them. You can sign up for more information on our website at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-vaccine/or watch our facebook

page https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityAlleghanyHealthDistricts and local media for more information soon. If you would like to leave a message, please do so and we will follow up as we are able. This may take 2-3 days as we are overwhelmed with questions. Please do not leave multiple messages, as that will delay our ability to respond.