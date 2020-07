As more DMV offices reopen, several area ones remain closed

Virginia’s DMV reopens three more customer service centers today in Southside and southwest Virginia, bringing the total statewide number close to 40, but several in our region remain closed. They include Rocky Mount, Bedford, Lexington and Covington. Officials ask for patience as the re-opening process continues. The latest from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

