As corona cases keep growing, Northam limits Virginia gatherings to 10

Governor Northam says Virginia is adopting federal guidelines announced yesterday — and limiting gatherings in the state to no more than 10 people.
Northam urges all restaurants to provide takeout service only — and employees impacted by state-mandated closures will be immediately eligible for unemployment compensation. It comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the state climbs to 67 — none of them in the Roanoke and Lynchburg region.
The governor has ordered all DMV offices to close until further notice, but the agency’s on-line processes will continue.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urged restaurants, gyms, theaters and other businesses on Tuesday to implement a 10-person limit in response to the coronavirus.
Northam said at a Capitol news conference that he hoped Virginians would voluntarily comply with new federal guidelines urging people not to gather in groups of more than 10 people, though he said he’d had discussions with the state attorney general and others about how to enforce the limit if necessary.
“I’m much more about carrots than I am about sticks,” Northam said. “Hopefully we get to the point where we don’t have to do a lot of enforcement.”
Northam said he was also ordering the temporary closure of Department of Motor Vehicle offices around the state.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Virginia had 67 cases of the virus, including one that is the first known instance at a long-term care facility.