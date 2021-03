Art on display at The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

An art show is underway to help students and staff in a local medical school cope with the pressures presented by the pandemic…. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has this report.

Pictures of some of the work and a link to past shows can be found below.

https://medicine.vtc.vt.edu/vtcsom-search.html?q=art+show