Arson ruled, suspects sought in torching of cars, RV

Roanoke police and fire officials are working to determine who torched three vehicles and an RV last night at 13th and Campbell SW; that is near the Memorial Bridge over Wasena Park. The vehicles were parked behind a commercial building. There are no injuries reported.

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: The cause of the fire has been deemed incendiary. Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police Department are working to identify potential suspects. More information will be released as it becomes available.

PREVIOUS: On Tuesday, April 14th around 10:00pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 13th and Cleveland Ave SW for a working fire. When units arrived they found 3 cars and 1 RV on fire behind a commercial structure. No injuries were reported.