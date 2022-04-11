Area non-profit gets big boost as it continues Ukraine relief efforts

A faith-based non-profit based about an hour from Roanoke is benefitting from its first-ever day of giving as it continues to provide relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees. Gleaning for the World is headquartered just outside Lynchburg, and it regularly works with faith-based organizations on the ground in other countries. Gleaning for the World raised a more than $112,000 at last week’s Day of Giving, funds that help it provide disaster assistance wherever it is needed. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

