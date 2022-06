Area home sales rise 21% in one year, set new records

| By

Roanoke-area home prices keep rising even as the number of sales modestly declines. So far, it seems, rising mortgage interest rates have not yet impacted home values. The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors reports an average May home sales price of almost $344,000 — a new record, and 21% higher than May of last year. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

The association reports 550 home sales in May compared to 580 in the same month last year.