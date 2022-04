Area home sales decline, but average prices keep rising

Rising interest rates are not yet halting the steady increase in area home values. The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors reports that for the first three months of the year, the average home sales price topped $292,000, an increase of almost 10% over the same period in 2021. At the same time, the number of homes sold so far in 2022 fell below that of the last two years. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here to see area home sales numbers and average prices