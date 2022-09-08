Area delegate signals GOP intent to overturn state emissions law

Roanoke Valley Delegate Chris Head is presenting an early case for Republican efforts to overturn a state emissions law next year, one requiring Virginia to follow California’s vehicle emissions standards. The law states Virginia must comply with the Golden State’s recently-adopted plan to ban the sale of new gasoline-vehicles by 2035. Speaking Wednesday on the House floor, Head said good intentions don’t necessarily translate to good results. He cited among other things, the cost of EVs and their replacement batteries, limited range between charges and the cost of those charges. Supporters say the law will offer Virginians relief from high gas prices while taking meaningful climate action. Republicans will seek to overturn it next winter, but it’s unclear whether the Democratic-controlled Senate will go along. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: