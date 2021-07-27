Are your children up to date on school vaccinations? Many are not.

Local health officials are urging parents and guardians to be sure their school-age children are properly vaccinated — and this has nothing to do with COVID-19. Among so many other things, the pandemic has resulted in fewer regular medical visits, and that includes those for school-age children to receive required vaccines. Officials say with limited exceptions, children cannot attend either public or private schools without those vaccinations, and the health department is expanding its days and hours for school vaccine appointments until classes resume. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: