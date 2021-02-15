Appalachian Power Storm Response Update

| By

(from APCO) Monday, February 15, 2021 – 11:15 a.m.

Appalachian Power continues responding to two significant ice-damage weather events, and is making preparations for another damaging weather event likely to lead to additional outages in West Virginia today. More than 2,300 workers are dedicated to storm restoration efforts, including crews who traveled from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia to assist.

VIRGINIA STORM SUMMARY

Ice damage Saturday left a peak of 42,000 customers without service. More than 900 workers are helping restore electric service to the 13,400 customers currently without electric service.

Weather: Ice is clearing from trees, which will aid with service restoration.

Outages: Workers from outside the company’s service area, as well as workers who moved in from unaffected areas of Virginia, are assisting local crews restore service to the 13,400 customers still without power as a result of the Feb. 13 ice storm. Counties most affected include Franklin, with 5,242 customers out of service; Floyd, 2,830; Henry, 2,235; Campbell, 647; and Pittsylvania, 739.

Restoration Estimates

We expect to have most customers restored in the following areas by the times shown: