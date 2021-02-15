Pandemic leads to cancellation of St Patrick’s Day festivities in Roanoke

| By

Statement regarding St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival for 2021 (from Downtown Roanoke Inc.)

We’ve had many people reach out to us regarding our St. Patrick’s Day plans for 2021. We delayed in making a decision in order to have as much information as possible. We’ve waited as long as we could and now must make the difficult decision to cancel our festivities for 2021. Given the current restrictions, parades and festivals cannot happen. After the extremely difficult decision to cancel our 2020 event, we felt confident that 2021 would be a triumphant return and we’d all have plenty to celebrate. We are just not there yet but feel hopeful that 2022 will be the primed for a full blown celebration. We are devastated more so for the downtown businesses than our organization. Please continue to support small businesses as often as you can. Many desperately need it.