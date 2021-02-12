Apco crews repair major ice damage in WV, ready in VA if needed

Appalachian Power repair crews have been busy in parts of West Virginia after heavy icing caused widespread power outages. The ice brought down lines and knocked out service to tens of thousands of West Virginia homes, businesses and other Apco customers, mainly along and near the Charleston-Huntingdon corridor. The utility brought in 200 workers in advance from Ohio and Indiana to help with repairs there as it awaited the possible need this weekend in its Virginia service area. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: