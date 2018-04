AP honors WFIR for Best Newscast, Best Sports Operation

WFIR has once again received top Associated Press honors for Best Newscast and Best Sports Operation among stations located in Virginia’s largest cities. This is the third straight year the A.P. has so honored the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News for Best Newscast — and the second year for Greg Roberts Live and Best Sports Operation. The competition is open to cities that include Richmond, Norfolk and Charleston, WV.