Anti-Mountain Valley Pipeline exhibit opens in downtown Roanoke

A new art exhibit on the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke shows community meetings, jars of water from different streams, and pamphlets that point to both Governor Ralph Northam and former Governor Terry McAuliffe as “water terrorists.” Neither of the Democrats has opposed the natural gas pipeline. “Rising Pressure: A Community’s Fight Against the Mountain Valley Pipeline” is at the Aurora Studio Center until the end of March. That’s near the corner of 1st and Campbell Ave. in downtown Roanoke.