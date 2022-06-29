Another area family-owned drug store closes for good

| By

The list of independent drug stores in the Roanoke Valley has shrunk yet again. The latest to close its doors is the Cundiff Drug Store in Vinton. Two generations of the Cundiff family have owned and operated the store since December of 1959, and part-owner Sam Cundiff says the big problem facing all drug stores, from family-owned to major chains, is that insurance companies often fail to fully reimburse pharmacies for the price of prescription drugs. On top of that, retirement was looming, and they were unable to find a buyer. So Tuesday was the final day, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports: