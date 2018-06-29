Andy Parker brings rolling billboard anti-Ted Nugent campaign to Roanoke

Expect to see some eye-catching “rolling billboards” around Roanoke on Monday and Tuesday – courtesy of Andy Parker, the father of slain WDBJ-7 journalist Allison Parker. He is urging people to boycott the July 17 Ted Nugent concert at the Berglund Center and other events there over the veteran rocker’s pro-gun stance. Parker will unveil the truck and the billboards it will carry around town on Monday during a 1pm event at Holton Plaza near the Suntrust building downtown. We will have much more from Andy Parker on “the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News” on Monday.

