Amid acrimony, GOP to select 6th District nominee Saturday

| By

Republicans in the 6th Congressional District will select their party’s nominee tomorrow at a convention in Harrisonburg. If follows accusations by some candidates that party leaders in the district were trying to rig the rules to favor one candidate. Whoever emerges will carry the party banner in the district Bob Goodlatte has represented for a quarter century. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

05-18 GOP Convention Wrap1-WEB