Amber Alert in Henry County

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, for a child abduction that occurred on February 12, 2021 at 1300 hours. (1pm). The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek Drive, Bassett, VA. Abducted is Allie Michele Broadaway, White, Female, Brown hair, Blue eyes, 12 years old, 4 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 107 lbs, Last seen wearing grey James Madison University sweatshirt and dark colored fleece pants.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Kaleb Christopher Merritt, White Male, Brown hair, Green eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 250 lbs, There is no clothing description for the suspect at this time. Possibly driving a 2000 Light Green Mercury Grand Marquis, TX tag DMP-2294. For further information contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts