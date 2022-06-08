All safe after Honeytree bus overturns on I-581

The crash occurred at 12:18 p.m. on Interstate 581 southbound. The Honeytree Bus was traveling south on 581 when a vehicle entered the Interstate at the Valley View Mall entrance ramp traveling south and cut the bus off, causing the driver to take evasive action to avoid the collision. The bus overturned onto its side in the median. There were 11 children on the bus from the South Roanoke Honeytree, ages from 5 to 10 years-old. None of the children needed medical assistance by Emergency Medical Services. The children may be picked up at the South Roanoke Honeytree location.